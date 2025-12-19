Teenager arrested for armed robbery in Jurong West

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old teenager has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of armed robbery, police said on Friday evening (Dec 19).

At about 10.35pm on Thursday, the police were alerted to a case of armed robbery along Jurong West Street 93.

The teenager had allegedly swung a karambit towards the victim and demanded that he hand over his mobile phone and gold ring.

He was arrested within 10 hours, said police, adding that the stolen items and the weapon used were recovered and seized as case exhibits.

The teenager will be charged in court on Saturday with armed robbery. If found guilty, he faces a jail term of between five and 20 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

"The police will not tolerate such brazen acts of crime and will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law."