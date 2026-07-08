Temasek aims to more than double AI investment portfolio share to as much as 15% by 2031

These existing investments can be categorised into five areas: energy and data centres, semiconductors, cloud services providers, foundational models and AI applications and software infrastructure, he said.

Temasek said it will focus on these areas when deploying more capital.

“Within these five areas, some companies are leaders in one area, and some are vertically integrated across multiple areas, creating a flywheel effect,” said Mr Pillay.

Companies such as Amazon, SpaceX and Alphabet operate as vertically integrated mega-caps, said the firm, which previously announced plans to triple its AI investments from US$25 billion presently to US$75 billion by 2030.

Mr Pillay added that Temasek’s investments reflect the company’s view of AI as a structural, long-term driver of value creation.

Mr Chia Song Hwee, chief executive officer of Temasek Global Investments, said in a briefing with reporters that its progress toward the 15 per cent target will not be linear, and will depend on investment opportunities along the way.

Asked how Temasek decided on the 15 per cent share, he said there is a natural growth expectation and it was a capital allocation decision that is “realistic”.

The 15 per cent target excludes the AI-related exposure of Temasek Singapore-based portfolio companies.

SPEEDING UP AI ADOPTION

For the remaining 85 per cent of the state investor’s portfolio, Mr Pillay said they “must be focused on AI adoption for competitiveness”.

“While it is important for us to invest in AI-innovative companies, which may well become scaled enterprises, the rubber hits the road in AI adoption,” he said.

This was echoed by Mr Nagi Hamiyeh, president of Temasek Global Investments.

When investing in any company, Temasek will be asking an “obvious question”, he said. “Are they beneficiaries or are they laggards when it comes to AI?”

The real value is going to come from the adopters, he said.

To build long-term value across its portfolio and wider ecosystem, Temasek is also seeking to tap AI to enhance its own decision-making, while also working on AI adoption with its Temasek portfolio companies, he said.

These are Singapore-based companies, including CapitaLand, DBS and Mapletree Investments, that Temasek is a major shareholder of. Temasek typically holds a minimum shareholding of 20 per cent in these firms.