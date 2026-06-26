Commentary: Singapore should not focus only on productivity gains from AI

THE AI PRODUCTIVITY TRAP

AI’s immediate promise is obvious. It drafts emails, summarises reports, generates slide decks, proposes marketing copy and even recommends decisions. Output goes up, response times fall, costs drop and KPIs are met.

When tasks become easier thanks to technology, people perform better in the moment but acquire less understanding that can be transferred to new situations. A recent study of more than 26,000 Chinese students over 30 months showed that although the use of AI improved homework performance and reduced completion times, it hurt students’ learning and exam scores.

This should matter to businesses that want to invest in their workers. Consider this example: A junior lawyer uses an AI copilot to draft a contract in minutes for the senior partner to approve. On the surface, AI has helped the junior associate accelerate their productivity.

However, for the firm, the task is not complete without the senior partner’s go-ahead. The partner carries the burden of accountability because of their domain knowledge and capability.

If AI does the heavy lifting, junior lawyers may not learn why an indemnity clause matters, when confidentiality carve-outs are risky, or when a data-protection obligation should be escalated.

All of these require domain knowledge and judgment. This expertise can only be built when juniors practise drafting contracts, receive feedback, confront what they do not understand, and then try again.

This in turn helps the firm derive even greater gains from AI in the longer run, where employees not only use AI but critically evaluate AI output. The same argument applies to sectors where junior staff must be trained, from consulting, accounting and finance to medicine, policy-making and education.