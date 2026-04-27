First private condo in Tengah nearly sold out at launch
Only 10 of the 863 units on offer at Tengah Garden Residences were unsold by Sunday afternoon.
SINGAPORE: Almost all units at Tengah's first private condominium were sold at its sales launch over the weekend.
Tengah Garden Residences, which is also the new town's first mixed-use development, saw 853 of its 863 units sold by 3pm on Sunday (Apr 26) at an average price of S$2,120 (US$1,660) psf.
This marks the highest number of units sold at a private residential launch in 2026 to date, said developer Hong Leong Holdings on Sunday.
Transacted prices ranged from S$1,779 psf to S$2,340 psf, and 90 per cent of buyers were Singaporeans, it added.
The 10 units that remained unsold were of the largest configuration available at the 99-year leasehold development, the four-bedroom premium with a yard.
Ms Betsy Chng, head of sales and marketing at Hong Leong Holdings, said: "The strong response to Tengah Garden Residences reflects healthy buyer confidence in Tengah as an emerging residential precinct with long-term value. Buyers were drawn by the project's attractive pricing across a broad spectrum, as well as its integrated amenities within a new growth area.
"We also observed strong demand from upgraders and right-sizers across nearby western estates such as Bukit Batok, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East and West, and Bukit Panjang, reinforcing the appeal of a future-ready township with strong connectivity and long-term potential."
The development features one- to four-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 485 sq ft to 1,260 sq ft.
Prices began at S$980,000 (S$2,025 psf) for one-bedroom units, S$1.11 million (S$1,779 psf) for two-bedroom units, S$1.588 million (S$1,993 psf) for three-bedroom units and S$2.288 million (S$2,025 psf) for four-bedroom units.
Tengah Garden Residences is located near the upcoming Hong Kah MRT station on the Jurong Region Line and is close to shopping malls such as JEM, Westgate and IMM.
It is also near educational institutions, including the upcoming Anglo-Chinese Primary School, Princess Elizabeth Primary School, Swiss Cottage Secondary School and Nanyang Technological University.
The development is a joint venture by Hong Leong Holdings, GuocoLand and CSC Land Group and is slated to obtain its temporary occupation permit in 2029.
Property analysts said the strong take-up was driven by a combination of first-mover advantage, pricing and Tengah’s growth potential.
Mr Kelvin Fong, chief executive officer of PropNex, said that Tengah Garden Residences "proved to be a big hit with buyers".
"While its first-mover status in Tengah and attractive pricing are compelling, the blockbuster sales were also underpinned by the project’s location next to the future Hong Kah MRT station, retail offerings on-site at Tengah Garden Galleria, demand from HDB upgraders, and the growth narrative tied to Tengah’s development as a sustainable, smart and car-lite town," he said.
Mr Marcus Chu, chief executive officer of ERA Singapore, said that the development is the "first opportunity for buyers to enter Singapore’s newest town at an early stage".
"In markets like this, timing matters. Early entrants are effectively positioning ahead of future infrastructure, pricing benchmarks and the town's full transformation," he said.
Mr Chu said that the development's location allows buyers to benefit from the area's growth, which will be driven by the development of the Jurong Lake District, Singapore’s largest mixed-use business district outside the city centre.
"We are seeing buyers draw parallels with early-stage Punggol and Bidadari. These were once emerging towns – today, they are established residential hubs. Tengah is expected to follow a similar trajectory over the next decade as infrastructure and amenities take shape," added Mr Chu.
Mr Mark Yip, chief executive officer of Huttons Asia, said the strong demand was also driven by low interest rates.
He added that dual-income no-kids couples may have contributed to the demand in recent condo projects, citing a recent survey that showed that such couples prefer to purchase private residential homes.
Mr Yip said that Tengah Garden Residences is the best-selling project by number of units since Parktown Residence in February 2025, and in percentage terms, had the strongest-performing launch since that of Skye at Holland in October of the same year.