First private condo in Tengah nearly sold out at launch

SINGAPORE: Almost all units at Tengah's first private condominium were sold at its sales launch over the weekend.

Tengah Garden Residences, which is also the new town's first mixed-use development, saw 853 of its 863 units sold by 3pm on Sunday (Apr 26) at an average price of S$2,120 (US$1,660) psf.

This marks the highest number of units sold at a private residential launch in 2026 to date, said developer Hong Leong Holdings on Sunday.

Transacted prices ranged from S$1,779 psf to S$2,340 psf, and 90 per cent of buyers were Singaporeans, it added.

The 10 units that remained unsold were of the largest configuration available at the 99-year leasehold development, the four-bedroom premium with a yard.

Ms Betsy Chng, head of sales and marketing at Hong Leong Holdings, said: "The strong response to Tengah Garden Residences reflects healthy buyer confidence in Tengah as an emerging residential precinct with long-term value. Buyers were drawn by the project's attractive pricing across a broad spectrum, as well as its integrated amenities within a new growth area.

"We also observed strong demand from upgraders and right-sizers across nearby western estates such as Bukit Batok, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East and West, and Bukit Panjang, reinforcing the appeal of a future-ready township with strong connectivity and long-term potential."

The development features one- to four-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 485 sq ft to 1,260 sq ft.

Prices began at S$980,000 (S$2,025 psf) for one-bedroom units, S$1.11 million (S$1,779 psf) for two-bedroom units, S$1.588 million (S$1,993 psf) for three-bedroom units and S$2.288 million (S$2,025 psf) for four-bedroom units.