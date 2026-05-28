Teo Siong Seng expands leave of absence to include roles at NUS, shipping company PIL after US indictment

SINGAPORE: Shipping executive Teo Siong Seng has expanded his leave of absence to his roles in the National University of Singapore (NUS) and shipping firm Pacific International Lines (PIL), following accusations from the US of conspiring to restrict the output and fix prices of dry containers, in a statement on Thursday (May 28).

He also announced his leave of absence from his roles in the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and related appointments.

"I have proactively decided to take these leaves of absence to afford myself sufficient time to attend to this matter, and for the best interests of the aforementioned organisations," said Mr Teo in the statement.

Mr Teo said he has decided to take a leave of absence from his role as Pro-Chancellor of NUS starting Jun 1.

He has also applied for a leave of absence from his role as executive chairman and director of PIL with effect from Jun 8.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry earlier said on May 22 that Mr Teo would be taking a leave of absence from his roles as chairman of SBF, member of the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce (SERT) and board member at Enterprise Singapore.

Mr Teo also said in his statement on Thursday that he has decided to take a leave of absence from the above roles at SBF, SERT and Enterprise Singapore starting Jun 1.

Mr Teo also noted he does not intend to seek re-election after his term as SBF chairman ends on Jun 24.

"I note that my current term as Chairman of the SBF is due to conclude on June 24, 2026. I do not intend to seek re-election at the end of my term," he said.

SBF told CNA on May 22 that Mr Teo’s duties as chairman would be assumed by vice-chairman and treasurer Mark Lee.