'A pioneering figure': Former NUS law school dean Thio Su Mien dies at 86

SINGAPORE: Dr Thio Su Mien, the first female dean of the National University of Singapore (NUS) law faculty and co-founder of TSMP Law Corporation, died on Monday (Jun 30) at the age of 86.

In a statement, TSMP called her a "pioneering figure" in Singapore’s legal landscape and lauded her "trailblazing role" in legal academia.

"The partners of TSMP Law Corporation are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our esteemed founder Dr Thio Su Mien. Dr Thio’s contributions to the profession and society have left an indelible mark," said the boutique law firm.

"Dr Thio’s legacy as a legal educator, practitioner, and advocate will be remembered by colleagues, students and the broader legal community."

Born in 1938, Dr Thio was among the first batch of law students at the University of Malaya, now known as NUS. She graduated in 1961 and later served as dean of the university’s law school from 1969 to 1971.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Minister for Law Edwin Tong paid tribute to Dr Thio, calling her a “respected figure” in Singapore’s legal profession.

Expressing sadness over her death, Mr Tong noted that Dr Thio had "set the highest standard for excellence, integrity and dedication to the profession throughout her career".

He pointed out that she was not just the first Singaporean female dean of NUS Law, but also the youngest to take on that role back then.

"Dr Thio was a role model to many of us," wrote the minister.

"She led by example, with an impeccable work ethic, leaving a legacy and a sterling example for many female lawyers after her, proving that both women and men can excel and contribute immensely and on equal terms in the legal field and to the society at large and beyond."

Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam also said in an Instagram post that Dr Thio's death was "a sad day for the profession".

CO-FOUNDER OF LAW FIRM TSMP

After her time in academia, Dr Thio entered private practice. She joined Drew & Napier, heading its corporate department as senior partner and later became its managing partner.

Lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean, who joined Drew & Napier in 1990, took to Facebook to express his condolences to her family.

“I will remember her as an extremely kind person and someone totally unafraid to wear her faith on her sleeve,” he wrote.

In 1998, Dr Thio and Ms Tan Bee Lian co-founded Thio Su Mien & Partners, now known as TSMP Law Corporation.

According to the firm, she seeded its pro bono initiatives, deciding early on that 10 per cent of the partnership’s profits should be donated to the less privileged. Its lawyers also currently commit to 25 hours of pro bono work annually.

Dr Thio was also involved in the takeover of the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE)'s executive council in March 2009 by a Christian faction.

She then said AWARE had lost its original purpose, and had become pro-lesbian and pro-homosexual. However, it was later revealed that six new executive council members attended the Church of our Saviour at Margaret Drive, as did Dr Thio. The executive council quit just over a month later following a vote of no confidence.

Dr Thio is survived by her son, senior counsel and TSMP joint managing director Thio Shen Yi, as well as her two daughters, NUS law professor and former Nominated Member of Parliament Thio Li Ann, and Ms Thio Chi Ann.