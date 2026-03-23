Three people arrested for illegally setting off fireworks in Ghim Moh

SINGAPORE: Two men, aged 25 and 33, and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the unlawful discharge of fireworks in Ghim Moh, said the police on Monday (Mar 23).

The police were alerted to the incident at a multi-storey car park at Block 16A Ghim Moh Road at 11.15pm on Mar 20.

The three suspects were identified through ground enquiries and arrested on Sunday and Monday.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio had discharged multiple fireworks in the vicinity, causing loud explosions that alarmed residents in the area," said the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

In footage of the incident circulating on social media, a shower of fireworks can be seen being let off in a residential area.