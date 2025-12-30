'Money can’t buy this place': Why some longtime Tiong Bahru residents in former SIT flats have no plans to sell

SINGAPORE: In a fourth-storey flat with curved balconies and a whitewashed spiral staircase, 78-year-old homeowner Paul Soh is holding on to more than just property.

The walk-up at 38 Kim Pong Road – part of the iconic post-war public housing estate in Tiong Bahru – has been his home since 1963.

It holds the story of his family: the years his father spent bedridden from a stroke before his death, the siblings who eventually found marital bliss and moved out, and the grandchildren who now sleep in the same room. Many of the flat’s fixtures, from its doorknobs to its windows, remain original.

As the 99-year lease ticks down, and property agents keep calling with assurances that the flat could fetch up to S$1 million (US$778,000), Mr Soh remains firm: he is staying put.

“I stayed in this house so long because we are so used to it, and it holds memories of our family staying here,” he said.

Mr Soh moved into the two-bedroom top-floor unit when he was 15 years old. Built in 1949, the flats were then under the Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT) and available only for rent.

At the time, Mr Soh recalled paying S$69 a month for the corner unit. In 1974, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) took over the block from SIT and sold the flat to his mother for about S$20,000 on a 99-year lease. The unit was later passed down to him.

With public home resale prices soaring and with more homeowners today viewing HDB flats as appreciating assets, long-term and multi-generational home ownership – like Mr Soh’s – has become increasingly uncommon.

“I have friends here, they shifted to other places. They keep telling me, why don't you shift? You can make money,” he said. “I said, wait, why should I do that … This house holds a lot of memories of my family. So why should we shift?”

Mr Soh noted that most of his original neighbours have moved out. In their place are younger families and expatriates renting units, drawn by Tiong Bahru’s charm and central location.