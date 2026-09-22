Tollyjoy says decision to close after 55 years not driven by financial considerations

SINGAPORE: Tollyjoy's decision to cease operations after 55 years was not driven by financial considerations, the homegrown baby-care company's chief executive said on Monday (Sep 21).

Instead, the family business decided it was the right time to call it a day after considering its future, said chief executive Tan Wee Keng.

“We recognise the responsibility that comes with making a decision of this nature. It was not entered into lightly, nor was it driven by financial considerations," Mr Tan said in a statement.

"After careful consideration on the future of the business and how we wish to focus our time and resources going forward, we felt that the time was right to conclude our operations."

The company did not elaborate on where it intends to direct its time and resources after Tollyjoy ceases operations. It also did not give a date for when operations would end.

Tollyjoy said it would focus on an "orderly closure" of its operations, including ensuring the welfare of its employees and managing remaining stock.

Its products are no longer being sold in Singapore, although some remain available in Malaysia, the company said.