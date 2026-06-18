Singapore regains top spot in competitiveness ranking; Asian economies put up strong showing

SINGAPORE: Singapore climbed back to the top of IMD’s World Competitiveness Rankings this year, after slipping to second in 2025.

Released on Thursday (Jun 18), the rankings evaluated 70 economies for competitiveness, looking at four key areas - economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure.

This year’s results found that strong institutions and the ability to navigate volatility and absorb shocks are critical to economic success as geopolitical tensions rise, said IMD.

“Competitiveness in 2026 is no longer primarily a contest of cost, scale, or even of innovation, but one of institutional credibility,” it said in a media release.

“The more fragmented the world becomes, the more valuable are predictable rules, enforceable commitments, and legitimate state capacity.”

With geopolitical conditions worsening and global fragmentation increasing, nations with credible institutions gain the upper hand, said Arturo Bris, director of the World Competitiveness Center.