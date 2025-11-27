TotalEnergies shuts down EV charging operations in Singapore, charging points transferred to other operators

SINGAPORE: TotalEnergies Charging Services Singapore is shutting down its electric vehicle charging operations locally, the company confirmed on Thursday (Nov 27).

All of its charging points will be transferred to other operators by Dec 31, said a TotalEnergies spokesperson.

This comes after BlueSG announced a sudden “strategic pause” of their electric vehicle point-to-point car-sharing operations in August. TotalEnergies, which had about 1,400 charging points in about 350 HDB carparks, was BlueSG’s appointed charge point operator.

BlueSG was the only car-sharing platform that offered point-to-point services in Singapore. It said in August that it was preparing to relaunch operations in 2026.

TotalEnergies confirmed that they had signed a termination agreement to transfer its charge point network to LTA that came into effect on Sep 30. The company’s spokesperson said this decision follows BlueSG’s move to pause its car-sharing operations.

This decision has “no impact” on the company’s existing activities in Singapore, said the spokesperson.

“We remain committed to supporting the Singapore Green Plan and the region’s energy transition needs,” the spokesperson added.