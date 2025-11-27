TotalEnergies shuts down EV charging operations in Singapore, charging points transferred to other operators
This follows BlueSG’s decision to pause its car-sharing operations. TotalEnergies, which had about 1,400 charging points, was BlueSG’s appointed charge point operator.
SINGAPORE: TotalEnergies Charging Services Singapore is shutting down its electric vehicle charging operations locally, the company confirmed on Thursday (Nov 27).
All of its charging points will be transferred to other operators by Dec 31, said a TotalEnergies spokesperson.
This comes after BlueSG announced a sudden “strategic pause” of their electric vehicle point-to-point car-sharing operations in August. TotalEnergies, which had about 1,400 charging points in about 350 HDB carparks, was BlueSG’s appointed charge point operator.
BlueSG was the only car-sharing platform that offered point-to-point services in Singapore. It said in August that it was preparing to relaunch operations in 2026.
TotalEnergies confirmed that they had signed a termination agreement to transfer its charge point network to LTA that came into effect on Sep 30. The company’s spokesperson said this decision follows BlueSG’s move to pause its car-sharing operations.
This decision has “no impact” on the company’s existing activities in Singapore, said the spokesperson.
“We remain committed to supporting the Singapore Green Plan and the region’s energy transition needs,” the spokesperson added.
SP Mobility will take over 63 of TotalEnergies’ charging stations from Nov 28, it said in an email to customers on Thursday (Nov 27). These stations cover 250 charging points and are located in areas like Bedok, Bishan, Hougang and Punggol.
SP Mobility told CNA that it will progressively transition these charges onto its platform after the transfer, aiming to complete the process by Dec 19.
These works will take place from Dec 8, and SP Mobility users can expect to access these charges on the app progressively from that day.
After BlueSG ceased operations, TotalEnergies sought LTA’s agreement to terminate its contract, and LTA agreed, said a spokesperson for the authority.
Since the TotalEnergies charging points at HDB carparks are part of Singapore’s public charging network, the government has arranged for them to be progressively taken over by operators that are already operating ones in HDB carparks at no additional cost to “reap operational and maintenance synergies”, said the LTA spokesperson.