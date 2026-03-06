Singapore arranges flight to Oman for visitors affected by Middle East airspace disruption

SINGAPORE: Singapore is making arrangements for a special flight to Muscat, Oman, for foreign visitors who are affected by airspace disruptions in the Middle East.

The Singapore Airlines flight, SQ8002, will depart Singapore’s Changi Airport at 5.30am local time on Mar 8.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said affected passengers who wish to take the flight should register their interest by 9am on Mar 7 via the STB website.

For more information, travellers can contact the STB Tourist Information Hotline at 1800 736 2000 or email stb_operations [at] stb.gov.sg, the agency said.

