Singapore arranges flight to Oman for visitors affected by Middle East airspace disruption
Singapore Airlines flight SQ8002 will depart Changi Airport at 5.30am local time on Mar 8.
SINGAPORE: Singapore is making arrangements for a flight to Muscat, Oman, for foreign visitors who are affected by airspace disruptions in the Middle East.
Singapore Airlines flight SQ8002 will depart Changi Airport at 5.30am local time on Mar 8, according to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB)
The same aircraft will first operate a repatriation flight from Muscat to Singapore on Mar 7, bringing home Singaporeans who have been stranded in the Middle East.
After dropping off passengers in Singapore, SQ8002 will then depart for Muscat the following morning.
"Please note that this flight is strictly for non-resident travellers currently in Singapore whose travel arrangements between Feb 28 and Mar 8 have been cancelled by an airline due to the closure of airspace in the Middle East," STB said.
Tickets are priced at S$600 (US$470) per seat, with seating assigned at random, although efforts will be made to group families together.
Children aged two years and above are required to have their own seat and will be charged the same fare.
Passengers must also ensure that they have the necessary travel documents and visas for entry into Oman.
Affected passengers who wish to take the flight should register their interest by 9am on Mar 7 at www.stb.gov.sg.
Similar to the earlier flight, the trip to Muscat will offer no meal differentiation between cabin classes, and only meat or non-meat options are available.
There will be a baggage allowance of 30kg per passenger, and they are not allowed to purchase oversized or excess baggage.
Pets will not be allowed to be brought on board.
Passengers will also not be allowed to earn miles or use points to offset costs.
For more information, travellers can contact the STB Tourist Information Hotline at 1800 736 2000 or email stb_operations [at] stb.gov.sg, the agency said.
The fighting in the Middle East has caused major disruption to air travel across the region, with several countries temporarily closing their airspace following missile and drone attacks.
Airlines have cancelled or rerouted flights to avoid the region, leaving travellers stranded and forcing carriers to adjust flight paths between Asia, Europe and the Gulf.