Singapore arranges flight to Oman for visitors affected by Middle East airspace disruption

SINGAPORE: Singapore is making arrangements for a flight to Muscat, Oman, for foreign visitors who are affected by airspace disruptions in the Middle East.

Singapore Airlines flight SQ8002 will depart Changi Airport at 5.30am local time on Mar 8, according to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB)

The same aircraft will first operate a repatriation flight from Muscat to Singapore on Mar 7, bringing home Singaporeans who have been stranded in the Middle East.

After dropping off passengers in Singapore, SQ8002 will then depart for Muscat the following morning.

"Please note that this flight is strictly for non-resident travellers currently in Singapore whose travel arrangements between Feb 28 and Mar 8 have been cancelled by an airline due to the closure of airspace in the Middle East," STB said.

Tickets are priced at S$600 (US$470) per seat, with seating assigned at random, although efforts will be made to group families together.

Children aged two years and above are required to have their own seat and will be charged the same fare.

Passengers must also ensure that they have the necessary travel documents and visas for entry into Oman.

Affected passengers who wish to take the flight should register their interest by 9am on Mar 7 at www.stb.gov.sg.