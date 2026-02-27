1,300 Toyota Prius cars recalled in Singapore over doors that could pop open while driving

SINGAPORE: About 1,300 Toyota Prius cars are being recalled in Singapore due to a fault in the electric rear door lock system that could cause doors to open while the vehicle is moving.

Borneo Motors, the authorised distributor for Toyota vehicles in Singapore, said on Friday (Feb 27) that when water gets onto a door opener switch, a short circuit may occur that could cause the rear doors to open.

"If the seal performance for this switch is reduced as a result of thermal cycling and water is present due to large amount of water splashes on the switch (for example, at a car wash), then closing the door with a high force can temporarily allow water to enter the switch," Borneo Motors said.

"If the water contains detergent, this can lead to a short circuit that can cause the switch to activate."

Owners of the affected vehicles are being notified by mail.

Rectification works will involve modifying the left and right rear door switch circuits to prevent the switch from activating, even if it is shorted, Borneo Motors said.

Owners will not be charged for the necessary modification works, which can be completed on the same day, the company added.

Toyota issued a recall for its Prius hybrid cars in January in the United States and Canada over similar safety concerns. Nearly 20,000 cars were affected.

“Borneo Motors Singapore remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality and transparency for our customers,” the company said.