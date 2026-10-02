Trailer driver arrested after fatal accident with cyclist in Defu industrial area

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old trailer driver was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal accident involving a cyclist in the Defu industrial area on Thursday (Oct 1).

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a traffic accident at the junction of Defu Avenue 1 and Defu Lane 7 around 10.10am.

Police said that the accident involved a bicycle and a trailer.

The victim, a 62-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said the police.

The male trailer driver had left the scene before the police arrived and was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.