Train fault causes morning delay on North-South Line

SINGAPORE: Train services on the North-South Line were delayed due to a train fault on Friday morning (Dec 26), affecting eight stations.

In an announcement on Facebook at 7.38am, rail operator SMRT said the “major” delay affected train services between Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands, in the direction of Jurong East.

“Commuters can continue to use the train service or consider free bus services at affected stations,” said SMRT, adding that free regular bus services were available between Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands.

Train services were progressively restored about 20 minutes later, it later updated.

At 8.13am, the rail operator reported that train services from Ang Mo Kio to Woodlands had resumed and free regular bus services had ended.

Earlier this month, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that train service delays will be classified into two broad categories - minor and major delays - when it came to advising commuters.

Social media announcements would not be made for minor delays - incidents expected to be resolved within 30 minutes - and commuters will be advised to continue using train services.

Major delays, which refer to incidents requiring more than 30 minutes to resolve, will trigger communication across multiple channels - in stations and on trains, LTA’s new real-time webpage and social media posts.

When determining whether an incident is minor or major, LTA will consider factors such as the length of the track affected and whether the disruption occurred during peak or off-peak hours.