Train technician who died in motorcycle accident had taken illegal drugs, etomidate: Coroner

SINGAPORE: A train technician who died after skidding on his motorcycle in Bedok while on the way to work had taken illegal drugs including methamphetamine and etomidate, a coroner's court found on Thursday (Jun 25).

This conclusion was drawn despite his wife testifying that he did not take any drugs or use electronic vaporisers.

The mix of the drugs was likely to have affected his ability to control his motorcycle on Jul 18, 2025, the coroner found.

Mr Mohammed Fairuz Razali, a 38-year-old Singaporean, was found to have died of multiple injuries from the accident that did not involve other vehicles.

THE CASE

According to his wife, Mr Fairuz had left his house at about 10pm on Jul 18, 2025 for the night shift.

She recalled him taking some flu medication before he left.

Closed-circuit television footage showed Mr Fairuz riding along Lane 1 of Bedok North Road at about 10.55pm, towards New Upper Changi Road, with no other vehicles in the vicinity.

Footage showed him leaning to his left before over-correcting and moving to the right. The motorcycle swerved to the right, collided with the centre divider and Mr Fairuz fell to the ground.

A woman who drove by soon after saw the motorcycle on the road and Mr Fairuz lying stationary on the centre divider with his helmet on. After stopping other passing cars, they helped Mr Fairuz and called for an ambulance.

He was taken to hospital, where a vape device was found on him. He was pronounced dead that night.

After Mr Fairuz's death, his friend called for eyewitnesses and dashcam footage on Facebook.

His wife, who has four children with Mr Fairuz, said he suffered from asthma and had an inhaler on him. She said he did not smoke cigarettes, take drugs or use vape devices.

She also said he had been in pain that morning after sustaining some leg injuries from an accident a few days before.

According to a toxicology report, various substances were detected in Mr Fairuz's blood, including amphetamine, diazepam, nitrazepam, paracetamol and etomidate as well as etomidate acid.

Amphetamine is a breakdown product when a person consumes methamphetamine, a Class A controlled drug. Diazepam is used medically for the treatment of conditions like anxiety, muscle spasms or insomnia, while nitrazepam is a prescription drug for conditions like panic disorders and insomnia.

Similar substances were also detected in his urine.

The mix of drugs could have acted together to reduce Mr Fairuz's ability to safely control his vehicle, the report stated.

A technician inspected Mr Fairuz's motorcycle and said he was unable to determine if there were any possible mechanical failures due to the extent of damage from the accident.

However, the braking systems and tyres appeared to be in serviceable condition.

Changi General Hospital also issued a clarification stating that etomidate had not been administered to Mr Fairuz in the hospital during the resuscitation attempts.

Mr Fairuz's wife, who attended the hearing, described him as a loving father and husband who worked hard to provide for his family.

She emphasised that she was unaware of his drug consumption and vape use and did not believe that he had consumed drugs.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said there was no evidence to suggest that Mr Fairuz had medical conditions that required the consumption of diazepam or nitrazepam, which suggests they had been consumed illicitly.

The vape device found in Mr Fairuz's bag tested positive for etomidate, and it can be inferred that the etomidate that was found in his blood was due to illicit consumption.

"This case is sadly a tragic reminder of the very real danger of operating motor vehicles when under the influence of illegal substances," said the coroner.

"These substances can cause drowsiness, confusion or disorientation or impair motor coordination, affect reaction time and adversely affect a person's ability to safely operate their vehicles."

He conveyed his condolences to Mr Fairuz's widow.