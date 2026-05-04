Singapore seeks industry, public feedback on legal framework for autonomous vehicles

SINGAPORE: The government is seeking public feedback on a proposed regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles, as it prepares for more driverless vehicles to be used on Singapore's roads.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Monday (May 4) that it will consult industry players, insurers, legal experts and the public on areas such as safety regulations, accident compensation and the responsibility of operators.

"This will help to build up public confidence and provide more legal clarity as to the responsibilities of different stakeholders involved in operating AVs, as well as other motorists and users of public roads," it said in the consultation paper.

The ministry noted that Singapore's road traffic framework is designed with human drivers in mind, not AVs.

The proposed framework will focus on four areas - the responsibility and accountability of key players involved in AV deployments, compensation and insurance, data and cybersecurity management, as well as advanced driver assistance systems and conditional automation.

Singapore has been testing autonomous vehicles for several years under a regulatory “sandbox”, which allows new technologies to be trialled under controlled conditions.

In April, self-driving shuttle services were rolled out in Punggol after months of testing.

The trial allowed the government to study how AVs can operate in Singapore's context, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow told Parliament during the Committee of Supply debates.

If the Punggol rollout goes well, Mr Siow said that he intends to expand AV trials to other parts of Singapore, including Sentosa, Tuas and Mandai.