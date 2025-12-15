Travellers should get vaccinated against respiratory viruses, preventable diseases: CDA

SINGAPORE: With the year-end travel season in full swing, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) is urging holidaymakers to prioritise their health by getting the necessary vaccines and medications before heading abroad.

The agency, which was officially launched last month, said the advice is aimed at reducing preventable illnesses such as malaria and typhoid.

Travellers are recommended to visit a travel health clinic at least four to six weeks before their departure, in order to get advice on the required or recommended vaccinations and ways to stay healthy during their trips.

“When people travel to neighbouring countries, it feels familiar so people … forget to get vaccines,” said Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian, group director of communicable diseases programmes at CDA.

She added that travellers often forget about vaccination due to busy schedules or may neglect to properly prepare for their trip after getting a quick travel deal.

MALARIA, TYPHOID CASES

Last year, five Singapore residents contracted malaria and 14 came down with typhoid fever, according to the CDA.

The malaria cases were found to be linked to overseas travel, while the typhoid cases were likely from trips abroad as well, added the statutory board under the Ministry of Health.

Singapore has been certified malaria-free since 1982. The disease is spread by infected mosquitoes which breed in stagnant water.

Vaccination against malaria is recommended for those heading to certain parts of Asia, Africa and South America.