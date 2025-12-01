Over S$7m in fines issued for tax evasion at Singapore checkpoints in first 10 months of 2025
This is more than double the total penalty imposed on travellers in the same period in 2024.
SINGAPORE: More than S$7.1 million (US$5.4 million) in penalties was imposed after 23,742 travellers were caught evading duties and goods and services tax (GST) across air, land, and sea checkpoints in the first 10 months of 2025, Singapore Customs said on Monday (Dec 1).
This marks a sharp increase from the same period in 2024 and 2023, when 13,099 and 7,139 travellers were caught and fined S$3.47 million and S$2.3 million respectively.
The number of offenders fined the maximum S$5,000 penalty for making incorrect or incomplete declarations to Customs also jumped to 142 in the first 10 months of this year, compared with 46 and 51 in the corresponding periods in 2024 and 2023.
Evading duties or GST at checkpoints is a serious offence, said Customs, adding that revenue collected belongs to Singapore and supports fair competition for local companies that comply with tax obligations.
"We will take firm action against all offenders, including imposing the heaviest penalties on those who wilfully violate our laws."
Customs noted that, as in previous years, violations typically involved commercial goods such as machinery parts, apparel and accessories, consumer products like skincare items, and cigarettes and alcohol.
In one case, a female traveller arriving from Bangkok on Oct 17 was fined the maximum S$5,000 for failing to declare new luxury goods, including a bag, a wallet and three pieces of jewellery.
In another instance, a male traveller was caught at Woodlands Checkpoint on Oct 9 for failing to declare 11 bundles of T-shirts he was delivering to companies in Singapore and fined S$2,990.
Separately, another male traveller was fined S$1,130 after being caught at the Singapore Cruise Centre on Jul 31 with 544 pieces of assorted fishing lures intended for commercial purposes.
"All goods brought into Singapore by travellers, including foreign visitors and residents, are subject to GST, regardless of any foreign sales or value-added tax paid," said Customs.
Those who fraudulently evade customs duty or excise duty, or attempt to do so, may be fined of up to 20 times the amount of duty and GST evaded upon conviction. They may also be jailed for up to two years.
"The onus therefore lies on every traveller to truthfully and accurately declare and pay the applicable duties and/or GST for all items exceeding their GST import relief entitlements and duty-free allowances," said Customs.
Travellers can do so digitally via the Customs@SG web application or use the on-site kiosks.