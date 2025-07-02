Teenager to be charged after allegedly trespassing onto MRT tracks near Simei

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old boy will be charged on Thursday (Jul 3) after he allegedly trespassed onto MRT tracks between the Tanah Merah and Simei MRT stations.

The police said that they received a report on Jun 10 that someone had trespassed onto the MRT tracks along Upper Changi Road East.

He was arrested on Tuesday.

After the police identified the boy's alleged point of entry, the Land Transport Authority "took immediate action to enhance security measures at the location to prevent similar incidents from re-occurring", the police added.

The boy will be charged with wilfully endangering the safety of people travelling along the railway, along with a charge of criminal trespass. If found guilty, he faces a jail term or a fine, or both.

The police warned that they "take a serious view against acts that endanger public safety and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law".