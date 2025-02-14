Trade deficit with US puts Singapore in a good position, but Trump tariffs could still disrupt trade: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Singapore's trade deficit with the United States may help it avoid being targeted by tariffs, but the country still faces risks from trade tensions, economists said on Friday (Feb 14).

Their comments came after US President Donald Trump signed a memo on "reciprocal tariffs" that would hit both allies and competitors, saying: "Whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them."

Being a small and trade-reliant economy, this "US-led protectionism" could indirectly affect Singapore, said Mr Barnabas Gan, acting group chief economist and head of market research at RHB Bank.

Singapore would likely be affected by second-order negative impacts from tariffs on China, he said.

However, Singapore would probably "see the least of the brunt" because it can take advantage of the free trade agreement it has with the US.

It is also the only economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that runs a trade deficit with the US, he added.

That was also a factor highlighted by HSBC ASEAN economist Yun Liu.

While Singapore may not be directly targeted, she said it looks like 2025 would be characterised by challenges and uncertainties. "Trade turbulence will likely cloud its growth prospects," she added.