13 tuberculosis cases found at Bedok Central; mandatory screening for workers, tenants at 3 locations
The affected locations are Heartbeat@Bedok, Block 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market and Singapore Pools Bedok betting centre.
SINGAPORE: Mandatory tuberculosis screening will be carried out for tenants and workers of three Bedok Central locations after investigations found 13 genetically similar cases across three clusters between January 2023 and February this year.
The affected locations are Heartbeat@Bedok, Block 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market and the Singapore Pools Bedok betting centre.
About 700 people are expected to undergo the mandatory screening.
Voluntary screening will also be extended to members of the public who visited these locations for an extended period of time, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Thursday (Apr 30).
Epidemiological investigations and whole genome sequencing analysis by CDA's National Tuberculosis Programme identified the 13 cases, which showed genetic similarities across three clusters.
Of these, seven have completed treatment, five are currently undergoing treatment and one has died from causes unrelated to tuberculosis. All had begun treatment immediately upon diagnosis and are no longer infectious.
Several cases were not close contacts of earlier confirmed cases but had overlapping activity patterns at the three locations over time – findings that suggest possible exposure through repeated or prolonged visits, CDA said.
Speaking to the media after a townhall with about 100 tenants, workers and residents, Member of Parliament Tan Kiat How (PAP-East Coast) said authorities would monitor the situation and find ways to support those affected should businesses take a hit.
He said the attendees as calm and well-informed, noting that the risk of contracting tuberculosis through casual or transient contact is low, and that the disease is treatable with medication.
"Their biggest concern is really whether members of public will avoid the places because of the perception of tuberculosis, and they hope it won't happen," he said.
WHERE, WHEN TO GET SCREENED
The current cluster has links to an earlier one. In 2021, two separate tuberculosis clusters involving 18 people who had frequently visited the Singapore Pools Bedok betting centre were identified, with those cases diagnosed between February 2015 and October 2020.
CDA chief executive Professor Vernon Lee said whole genome sequencing confirmed the new cases are genetically similar to – and therefore linked to – the previous cluster, and that further investigations tied them to all three locations, including the Singapore Pools outlet.
On-site screening will be conducted at the Heartbeat@Bedok atrium from May 4 to 7, where a blood test will be administered to detect tuberculosis infection. Testing is also available at SATA CommHealth Bedok Clinic on May 2 from 8.30am to 3pm.
Individuals must register and make an appointment for Heartbeat@Bedok's on-site screening at https://go.gov.sg/bedokscreening2026. Those unable to attend may make alternative appointments at SATA CommHealth Bedok Clinic or the National Tuberculosis Screening Centre, where screening is available from May 4 to Jun 5.
Both mandatory and voluntary screening, including any further tests, will be free of charge.
Members of the public who have spent a total of 96 hours or more at the affected locations from January 2023 to date are eligible for voluntary screening. Individuals can check their eligibility at the same website.
Tuberculosis is an airborne disease that requires prolonged close contact for transmission. It has a long latent period and may not develop into active disease for months or even years. It is treatable and curable with medication, and early detection helps prevent further spread.
Prof Lee said that given how the disease spreads, it is safe to visit the three locations and eat at the food centre.
The number of new active tuberculosis cases among Singapore residents dropped to 1,019 last year, from 1,156 in 2024.