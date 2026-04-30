13 tuberculosis cases found at Bedok Central; mandatory screening for workers, tenants at 3 locations

SINGAPORE: Mandatory tuberculosis screening will be carried out for tenants and workers of three Bedok Central locations after investigations found 13 genetically similar cases across three clusters between January 2023 and February this year.

The affected locations are Heartbeat@Bedok, Block 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market and the Singapore Pools Bedok betting centre.

About 700 people are expected to undergo the mandatory screening.

Voluntary screening will also be extended to members of the public who visited these locations for an extended period of time, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Thursday (Apr 30).

Epidemiological investigations and whole genome sequencing analysis by CDA's National Tuberculosis Programme identified the 13 cases, which showed genetic similarities across three clusters.

Of these, seven have completed treatment, five are currently undergoing treatment and one has died from causes unrelated to tuberculosis. All had begun treatment immediately upon diagnosis and are no longer infectious.

Several cases were not close contacts of earlier confirmed cases but had overlapping activity patterns at the three locations over time – findings that suggest possible exposure through repeated or prolonged visits, CDA said.

Speaking to the media after a townhall with about 100 tenants, workers and residents, Member of Parliament Tan Kiat How (PAP-East Coast) said authorities would monitor the situation and find ways to support those affected should businesses take a hit.

He said the attendees as calm and well-informed, noting that the risk of contracting tuberculosis through casual or transient contact is low, and that the disease is treatable with medication.

"Their biggest concern is really whether members of public will avoid the places because of the perception of tuberculosis, and they hope it won't happen," he said.