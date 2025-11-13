Two men to be charged in Singapore over scam offences after being deported from Thailand and Cambodia

SINGAPORE: Two men will be charged on Thursday (Nov 13) after being deported from Thailand and Cambodia over scam offences.

The men, both aged 44, are believed to be involved in transnational scam operations and money mule offences, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday.

The first man was arrested by the Royal Thai Police during a raid in Bangkok.

SPF said he was allegedly part of a transnational syndicate, which authorities believe was operating a scam centre in Myanmar.

The centre had purportedly perpetrated government official impersonation scams that targeted Singaporeans.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had travelled to Myanmar and was involved in administrative functions at the scam centre before fleeing to Thailand after the scam centre was raided by Myanmar authorities,” SPF said.

“In addition to the man’s alleged involvement in the overseas scam syndicate, he purportedly relinquished his personal bank account in Singapore, enabling criminal syndicates to move suspicious funds using the account."

The man was deported from Thailand and arrested upon arrival in Singapore on Tuesday.

He will be charged with abetment to commit unauthorised access to computer material. If convicted, he may be jailed for up to two years, fined or both.

The second man was arrested by Cambodian police for his alleged participation in a transnational scam syndicate that conducted telecommunication fraud from Krong Bavet, a city near Cambodia’s border with Vietnam.

Preliminary investigations found that he allegedly served as a translator for the syndicate. His bank accounts in Singapore were also purportedly used to receive illicit funds from scam activities.

He was also arrested upon arrival in Singapore on Tuesday.

The second man will be charged with abetment by conspiracy to cheat and possessing property reasonably suspected to be the benefits of criminal conduct.

The offence of cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine or both.

Anyone convicted of possessing property reasonably suspected to be the benefits of criminal conduct can face up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$150,000 (US$115,000) or both.