Two men to be charged over impersonation scams involving cash and jewellery handovers

SINGAPORE: Two men will be charged in court on Friday (Feb 6) for their suspected involvement in government official impersonation scams involving cash and jewellery handovers.

A 22-year-old Malaysian man and 20-year-old Singaporean man had allegedly been tasked by unknown people, believed to be part of a transnational scam syndicate, to collect cash, gold and valuables from scam victims, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday.

The two were tasked to then pass the cash and valuables on to other unknown parties, preliminary investigations showed.

They will be charged in court with abetment by conspiracy to assist another to retain benefits from criminal conduct. If convicted, the men may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000, or both.

The two men are also suspected to be involved in other similar cases, SPF said. The police will seek a remand order to facilitate further investigations into additional suspected cases linked to the duo.

THE VICTIMS

One of the victims - an elderly woman - lodged a report on Jan 30 stating she had received a call from someone claiming to be from Trust Bank.

The caller alleged that the woman’s SingPass had been misused to apply for a Trust credit card and that unauthorised transactions had been made.

When she denied having a Trust credit card, the call was transferred to a person purporting to be from the “Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of Singapore”.

The woman was then told she was under investigation for a S$2.5 million money laundering case and was instructed to hand over her available cash, watches and jewellery to an “investigation officer”.

The jewellery was worth more than S$90,000.

Later that day, the woman handed over her valuables to the Malaysian man in the vicinity of Bishan Street 12.

The caller then told her to withdraw her fixed deposit and transfer the funds to another bank account.

However, the woman’s son intervened and prevented the transfer from being completed.