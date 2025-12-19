Mandatory caning for scammers, members of scam syndicates to start on Dec 30
"Fighting scams is a top national priority. The number of scam cases and scam losses remain concerning," said the Ministry of Home Affairs.
SINGAPORE: Scammers, as well as recruiters and members of scam syndicates, will face mandatory caning of at least six strokes under amendments to Singapore's criminal law set to take effect on Dec 30.
The additional punishment, aimed at increasing deterrence against such crimes, has a maximum penalty of 24 strokes of the cane, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday (Dec 19).
"Fighting scams is a top national priority. The number of scam cases and scam losses remain concerning," MHA said.
Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds, providing SIM cards or giving up their Singpass credentials will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.
The discretionary caning will apply if the offender knew or intended for their actions to be used to commit or facilitate scams.
It will also apply if the enabler was used in a scam, the offender knew or had reason to believe that it would be used for a crime and they did not take reasonable steps to ensure that it would not be used to commit or facilitate the commission of a scam.
Offenders under section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating cases that are not scams will also be liable for discretionary caning of up to 24 strokes, said MHA.
"This recognises that there are egregious traditional cheating cases that could also warrant caning as a sentencing option."
The new penalties are part of amendments introduced under the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act 2025, which was passed by parliament last month.
The amendments "ensure that our criminal laws remain effective, fair, and responsive to emerging challenges", MHA said on Friday.
During the Bill’s second reading on Nov 4, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs Sim Ann referred to scams as "the most prevalent crime type" in Singapore today.
About 190,000 scam cases were reported between 2020 and the first half of 2025, with losses amounting to about S$3.7 billion (US$2.8 billion).
Scams constitute 60 per cent of all reported crimes, said Ms Sim, likening the amount lost to more than three-and-a-half times the cost of building Woodlands Health Campus.
The government will continue monitoring the situation and further increase penalties if necessary, she said during the reading.
OLDER YOUTH OFFENDERS
Cases involving youth offenders aged 16 to under 18 will soon be heard in the youth courts, MHA added.
This comes after amendments to the Children and Young Persons Act (CYPA) in 2019. They will be operationalised by the Ministry of Social and Family Development from Dec 30.
“Further amendments to the CYPA and amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code 2010 introduced by the Act will also come into effect on Dec 30,” said MHA.
“Together, these amendments will allow cases involving older youths who are repeat offenders or who commit certain serious crimes, such as serious sexual offences, unlicensed moneylending and drug trafficking, to be transmitted to the State Courts or High Court, where they can receive adequately deterrent sentences, such as imprisonment, reformative training, and caning, where appropriate"
MHA said the amendments “strike a balance” between expanding rehabilitation options for youth offenders and ensuring adequate penalties for older youth offenders who are repeat offenders or who commit certain serious crimes.