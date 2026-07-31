Massive Attack band members barred from re-entering Singapore over support for political cause, unfurling of foreign flag at concert

SINGAPORE: Two members of the British band Massive Attack were issued stern warnings and barred from re-entering Singapore after flying a Palestinian flag during a concert, the police and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Friday (Jul 31).

One of the band members also shouted "Free Palestine", the authorities said.

"In response to media queries, the police have investigated two band members of Massive Attack for their actions of support for a political cause and unfurling of a foreign flag during the band’s concert on Jul 29," the authorities said, without identifying the two individuals.

The men were issued stern warnings for offences under the Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act and the Public Order Act, and will be banned from re-entering Singapore.

The authorities also said that IMDA will not grant any future application for performances by the band in Singapore in view of the entry ban.

"IMDA is investigating the possible breach of a number of licence conditions and will take necessary action upon conclusion of investigations," they added.

"This includes a condition that stipulates that there shall be no display of flags in support of any causes."

"The police take a serious view of acts which could potentially harm the racial and religious harmony in Singapore and urge the public, including foreigners, to refrain from importing foreign politics as this can undermine our social cohesion and the rule of law," the authorities said.

The peace and harmony between different races and religions in Singapore should not be taken for granted, and we must not let external events affect our society."