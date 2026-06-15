How Singapore's growing trail running community is powering a 165km ultramarathon in the country

UTSG’s significance extends beyond Singapore. The race is part of the Asia Trail Master, a regional trail-running circuit featuring official races across Asia.

For competitive runners, the 60km race category offers a chance to earn points towards qualification for the Asia Trail Master Championship Final, which will be held in Vietnam later this year.

Everyday runners can also take on the Asia Trail Master Grandmaster Quest. To become a Grandmaster, runners must complete six different qualifying races across Asia within two years. One of the criteria is for the race to be at least 70km long, which UTSG’s 80km category fulfils.

Mr Huang said this is one reason overseas runners are drawn to the event, as it can help them work towards larger trail running goals.

"A VERY EMOTIONAL THING"

CNA observed the start of the 35km race on Jun 6, as hundreds of runners were flagged off from Coliwoo Bukit Timah Fire Station.

They ran down a steep trail off Dairy Farm Road, which led to a grassy path stretching towards Woodlands. Competitors then looped back near the start line to complete seven ascents of Lorong Sesuai before making their way to the finish.

Singaporean runner Sadiq Mansor was first across the line after the gruelling climbs.

The 36-year-old freelance illustrator said that in the lead-up to the race, he ran every day, clocking between 100km and 120km a week.

Once a chain smoker, Mr Sadiq began running in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to kick the smoking habit. He joined his first trail race in Vietnam in 2023 and has been hooked since.

When asked why the trail running scene is growing in Singapore, Mr Sadiq pointed to what he described as Singaporeans’ “tahan” culture - the Malay word for endurance.

“It's less about talent, I feel. If you do ultras, it is more about your willpower and your determination, or if you want to prove a point or something like that,” said Mr Sadiq, who will represent Singapore at the Southeast Asia Trail Running Cup in Jakarta in July.

“It’s a very emotional thing to do an ultra, because you put yourself through so much and then you finish it, sometimes I cry.”