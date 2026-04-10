China’s trail running boom draws urban runners seeking challenge and escape
There are now about 500 trail running events held annually in China, up from just 65 in 2014, according to a report by fitness platform Joyrun.
SHANGHAI: While climbing Tianma Mountain in Shanghai, 52-year-old Larry Xie looks several paces ahead and takes quick strides “like stepping on hot coals” – a technique that keeps his footing stable.
For Xie and a growing number of runners in China, the mountains have become a refuge from the pressures of city life.
Trail running is rapidly gaining traction across the country, with the number of events surging as more marathon runners take up the sport.
There are now about 500 trail running events held annually in China, up from just 65 in 2014, according to a report by fitness platform Joyrun.
A SPORT ON THE RISE
Xie, who has been doing trail running for the past decade, said trail running allows runners to connect with nature and offers a different experience from marathons.
“With marathons, you have to keep running. But with trail running, when you are tired, you can stop and walk for a while," he added.
"During the uphill sections, you can look at the scenery and you can bring some snacks to refuel."
Last year, Xie endured 41 hours to complete the 174km Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc in France – one of the toughest mountain ultramarathons in the world.
Global race organiser UTMB Group has about 100,000 regular trail runners from China registered in their database, and estimates the total number of such runners in the country to be around 300,000.
This month, it expanded its footprint with the ultra-trail Mogan in Zhejiang province’s Deqing county – bringing its total number of races in China to five.
UTMB International executive director Florian Lamblin said the strength of its races in China comes from the country's diverse landscapes.
“When you go to Sichuan, to Fujian, to Guangdong, the territories and the landscapes are very different. So you can offer a very, very strong diversity, something that is very unique," he noted.
FRESH FACES ON TRAILS
The appeal is drawing in beginners like Xiao Qiu, who only started exercising recently but completed a 35km trail race in Shenzhen with five months of intensive training.
“I hope people do not aim for perfection, but enjoyment," she said.
The unpredictability of trail running — “not knowing what the next kilometre will bring, not knowing what the weather will be like in the next second” — is what makes the sport so appealing, she added.
She maintains a rigorous training routine that includes weightlifting, road running and endurance work, and plans to keep competing in trail running and other fitness events.
SUSTAINABLE EXPANSION
While the sport’s rising popularity is a positive development, stakeholders say that the number of races and their capacity must be managed carefully.
UTMB's Lamblin said that the number of events will continue to grow and then stabilise, because "we don't need to have 10 events on the same location every weekend".
For trail runner Xie, he hopes the sport’s growth will be accompanied by greater environmental awareness.
"We don’t want to see irreversible pollution caused by so many people heading into the mountains – that’s something no runner wants to see," he said.
"Nature has given us such a beautiful environment for trail running, and it needs to be protected by everyone."