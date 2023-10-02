Unemployment support in Singapore likely to come with conditions such as skills upgrading: Economists

SINGAPORE: New policies on unemployment support will likely be calibrated to provide a temporary safety net for those who have been laid off while encouraging skills upgrading to improve job prospects, economists said.

This will also help to prevent abuse of the upcoming policy, they added.

The idea of unemployment support in Singapore has been mentioned by ministers on various occasions over the past year. Most recently, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said such help for the involuntarily unemployed will come under a revamp of the nation’s SkillsFuture programme.

This does not have to be an insurance scheme, he said. Instead, it can be government-funded benefits that are “appropriately sized” to help displaced workers tide through immediate difficulties and upskill.

Such a policy, when rolled out, would mark a reversal in the government’s long-held stance that direct support could disincentivise people to find work.

“For a long time, the government has been very cautious about introducing unemployment benefits … but looking at the faster pace of change and churn in our economy, we have revised and refreshed our thinking,” said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

SUPPORT SCHEME TO BE “UNIQUELY SINGAPORE”

Economists told CNA that the new support scheme could come with income or housing criteria, as well as attached conditions such as training, to ensure it is targeted at those who need it.

For instance, eligibility could be restricted to those who lost their jobs under involuntary circumstances and fulfill other conditions such as having worked for a minimum period. Those who were fired due to poor work performance would be excluded.

Other requirements – aimed at motivating people to find new jobs – could include attending training courses to upgrade existing skills or acquire new ones, having sought career guidance or counselling and being active in job searches, the economists added.