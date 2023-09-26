‘Appropriately sized’ unemployment support among ideas for SkillsFuture revamp: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore is looking at introducing “appropriately sized” support for involuntarily unemployed workers, as part of a revamp and expansion of the country’s SkillsFuture programme, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (Sep 26).

“We don’t have to do this as an insurance scheme,” said Mr Wong as he delivered the keynote speech at the Economic Society of Singapore’s annual dinner.

“But we can have a government-funded benefit, appropriately sized, to help these workers tide through their immediate difficulties, while supporting them to continue with their upskilling and job search, and eventually bounce back stronger.”

The government has been “cautious” about introducing unemployment benefits “for a long time” due to “negative outcomes” in other countries, he said.

“Those who receive such generous benefits find it more attractive to stay unemployed, rather than get back to work.

“But looking at the faster pace of change and churn in our economy, we have revised and refreshed our thinking,” Mr Wong added.

He has spoken about a support scheme for displaced workers on various occasions this year. For example, during a parliamentary debate on then-President Halimah Yacob’s address in April, Mr Wong said the government was considering the introduction of a “targeted” re-employment scheme.

In his speech on Tuesday, Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, touched on how the government plans to deal with the twin challenges of inequality and mobility, especially in a “more challenging operating environment” marked by external uncertainties and domestic constraints.

He laid out various ideas being considered by the government to help advance the well-being of the middle class and uplift those in the lower-income, while ensuring Singapore remains socially mobile.

Apart from support for displaced workers, other ideas include stepping up investments in adult education and training, and addressing a growing “college wage premium”.

Mr Wong noted that these were also issues discussed as part of Forward Singapore, a year-long nationwide engagement exercise spearheaded by the fourth-generation (4G) leadership team.

“We aim to wrap up the (Forward Singapore) exercise and release the final report soon. So, what I’m sharing with you tonight ... is a preview of some of the recommendations and ideas in this upcoming report.”