Unpaid credit card balances in Singapore hit 10-year high of S$9.07b

SINGAPORE: Credit card balances in Singapore that have rolled over to the next month crossed S$9 billion (US$7 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, hitting a record high since the end of 2014.

Such rollover debt has been rising steadily since the second quarter of 2021, when unpaid credit card balances stood at S$5.19 billion, according to figures from the Singapore Department of Statistics (Singstat).

Any amount on a credit card bill that is not paid in full before the due date is rolled over to the next bill, with interest charged.

Experts attributed the worrying trend to factors like people not spending within their means, consumer culture emphasising prestige items, and easier access to credit like “buy now, pay later” services.