Singapore's UOB pauses 2025 guidance due to US tariffs, posts stable Q1 net profit

SINGAPORE: Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) will resume giving 2025 guidance when the impact of United States tariffs becomes clearer, it said on Wednesday (May 7) after posting a stable first-quarter net profit that missed expectations.

"The world order has been disrupted by US tariffs. While it is too early to quantify the exact impact, we expect growth to slow in the near term," UOB deputy chairman and CEO Wee Ee Cheong said in a briefing, referring to the global outlook.

The bank's shares dropped 1.6 per cent on Wednesday morning, underperforming the domestic benchmark index's 0.2 per cent decline.

UOB, the first Singaporean lender to report this earnings season, follows other major global banks in highlighting the threat to economic growth from US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

HSBC, which reported results last week, forecast worsening loan demand and credit quality due to growing trade tensions.

Standard Chartered, whose first-quarter results on Friday beat expectations, warned that major deals could be put on hold if trade tensions persisted.