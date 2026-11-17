SINGAPORE: Singapore is studying the details of new export controls the United States announced for advanced semiconductors, said the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) on Tuesday (Nov 17).

The US Department of Commerce had announced on Monday tighter controls on advanced semiconductor exports to certain countries, including Singapore.

Under the new restrictions, a licence will be required to export, re-export, or transfer (in-country) advanced semiconductors to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, or Brazil.

The US said the selected countries present a higher-than-normal risk of illegally diverting the chips to China.

The licence requirement will not apply to semiconductors destined for companies headquartered in, or whose ultimate parent company is headquartered in the US, provided certain reporting requirements are met.

METI and MDDI said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they were “studying the details of this new measure carefully”.

“We are engaging affected companies to understand the potential impact on their businesses," they added.

"We have also been engaging the relevant US authorities on the scope and implementation of the measure, as well as exploring how to facilitate trusted access for Singapore companies."

The move by the US comes as part of its efforts to further restrict China's access to the best AI chips from companies like Nvidia.

It follows reports of an affair between former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and an executive at Singapore-based cloud company and Nvidia partner Megaspeed, which rents computing power at its data centres and has come under scrutiny for possible illegal diversion of chips to China.

The two ministries said Singapore takes its international reputation seriously and does not condone companies using their association with the country to circumvent or violate the laws of other countries in their international business activities, including export controls.

“As a global hub for technology and trade, Singapore will continue to safeguard the integrity of our business environment and continued access to advanced semiconductors and computing capabilities for legitimate companies operating here, and act against those who flout our laws,” they added.

