SINGAPORE: The Central Provident Fund (CPF) scheme does not suppress consumption, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Thursday (Nov 26), addressing the United States' claims that Singapore had contributed to its structural excess capacity as a reason for the latest proposed tariffs.

In fact, Singapore has schemes to encourage local consumption, including Community Development Council vouchers, he added.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Gan said he was surprised that the US was concerned about the "unique" CPF system. The scheme is critical for Singapore because of its ageing society and lack of natural resources, he added.

“We don’t want to overburden our younger generation. That’s why we have this scheme to make sure that we’re all self-reliant. Each of us will put aside our savings to support ourselves,” said Mr Gan, who is also minister for energy, trade and industry (trade).

“Not many countries have a similar system. Most countries either have a pension fund or they have an insurance scheme that they rely on for their retirement needs."

It would be important for Singapore to communicate its position and explain what CPF is about to the US, said the deputy prime minister.

On Wednesday, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) proposed a maximum potential tariff rate of 20 per cent, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, on Singapore’s exports to the country.

According to the USTR report, the proposed tariff rate could be adjusted to 10 per cent if Singapore reaches a trade agreement with the US, or concludes other negotiations that are responsive to the determinations in this investigation into the acts, policies and practices of Singapore.

The announcements followed a report on the USTR's investigations into structural excess capacity and production in specific manufacturing sectors.

In its latest investigation report, the USTR said that Singapore had contributed to its structural excess capacity through several acts, practices and policies including:

Financial repression, which artificially enhances the export competitiveness of its goods

Savings promotion that depresses consumption and boosts Singapore’s current account surplus

Failure to prohibit migrant worker recruitment fees, which the USTR said incentivises the use of forced labour and lowers the labour share of manufacturing

TARIFFS WERE UNEXPECTED: DPM GAN

The latest tariffs proposed by the US came as a surprise to Singapore, and were not something it expected from a major trading partner, said Mr Gan.

The tariffs were also not raised at the recent APEC meeting, which both US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong attended, since the USTR report was not ready at the time, he added.

Singapore has “always been very principled” in its negotiations with trading partners, including the US, while keeping Singapore’s interests at the centre of discussions, said Mr Gan.

“We also have to bear in mind that whatever agreement we arrive or we achieve with the US, there will be give and take, there will be compromises, there will be trade-offs that we will need to be prepared to accept,” said Mr Gan.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) said Singapore disagreed with the USTR's findings and was "very disappointed" with its proposed actions.

The findings did not take into account the structure of Singapore's economy, METI added.

The ministry will submit further comments during the upcoming public consultation period to address the issues raised in the report, it said.