WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is set to reignite global trade tensions with new tariffs on major trading partners, sources said, undeterred in his protectionist push by major losses by his Republican Party in US midterm elections.

The Trump administration's announcement, expected imminently, will address what it has argued is excess industrial capacity in 16 major US trading partners, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday (Nov 24).

They include China, which is poised to rack up a record trade surplus of well over US$1 trillion in 2026, though the tariff level is expected to remain within the range agreed under the current truce between Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping.

The prospect of new US tariffs was a further factor weighing on global stock markets on Wednesday as a tech-led rally continued to run out of steam, with Nasdaq futures down over 2 per cent.

"It is another reminder that while the legal justification for tariffs keeps changing, US protectionism is becoming increasingly difficult to unwind," ING analysts wrote in a note.

On Wednesday, Beijing reiterated its opposition to "trade wars" and once again dismissed the notion of overcapacity, but stopped short of threatening retaliation.

"The so-called 'overcapacity' is a false issue, and China opposes using it as an excuse for political manipulation," foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

"Both China and the United States should jointly implement the important consensus reached by their heads of state and maintain the stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations," Guo said.