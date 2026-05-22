RWS reviewing incident after USS WaterWorld performer suffers medical emergency during training

SINGAPORE: Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is reviewing an incident involving a performer at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) who suffered a medical emergency during a training session and was taken to hospital on Tuesday (May 19).

In response to CNA's queries, an RWS spokesperson said on Friday that the performer was engaged by an appointed vendor for USS' WaterWorld attraction.

His fellow performers saw that he was in distress during the training session, prompting them to render assistance before emergency services were called, RWS added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at 30 Sentosa Gateway at about 10.35am on Tuesday, and one person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

"Safety is our priority. Training is conducted with safety protocols in place, and we are reviewing the circumstances of the incident together with the performer’s employer," said RWS.

"Our thoughts are with the performer and his family during this difficult time," RWS said, adding that out of respect for their privacy, it was unable to share more about the performer's condition.

The WaterWorld attraction at USS is based on the 1995 film and features live-action stunts and special effects involving fire and water.

According to the integrated resort's website, WaterWorld is temporarily closed until Dec 31.