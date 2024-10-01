Confusion over VEP for car-sharing, rental firms in Singapore as Oct 1 deadline arrives

SINGAPORE: The confusion over whether a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) is needed for cars to travel to Malaysia from Tuesday (Oct 1) has extended to car-sharing and rental firms.

Mr Darren Ang, sales manager of MV Auto, said that even though he started enquiring about VEPs for his fleet of 50 rental cars in May, he has not received a response from the Malaysian authorities.

He then went ahead and began applying for VEPs for his vehicles a month ago, but not a single one has successfully got a tag yet.

While he was resigned to losing some business over the delays, he then got news last week that enforcement would be delayed.

Malaysian authorities said on Friday that Singapore vehicles without a VEP can still enter the country from Oct 1. Drivers will get a warning notice before they leave Malaysia.

This only added to his confusion.

“How many warnings can a person get? If I go in every two to three days, do I get a warning every time? Can I simply throw (the warning) away? Without confirmation and clarification, we're definitely worried,” said Mr Ang.

The confusion has already resulted in at least one customer cancelling their booking over the coming weekend and opting for alternative transport to get to Malaysia, he said.

He fears his losses could increase in the coming weeks if his questions are left unanswered, given that 65 per cent of his customers rent his cars for cross-border travel.