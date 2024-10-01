Malaysia’s VEP rollout: Singapore drivers say no reminders issued so far, lighter traffic at Causeway

JOHOR BAHRU: Drivers in Singapore had fretted for months ahead of Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) policy kicking in, but its implementation got off to a quiet start on Tuesday (Oct 1).

Traffic was lighter than usual at the Woodlands Causeway and drivers entering Johor without the permit said they did not receive any reminders from the Malaysian authorities.

In addition, drivers who have received a warning may continue to make subsequent trips into Johor, a senior official from Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) who heads its operations in Johor told CNA.

This is because Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport has not set any restrictions barring any driver from entering, said the official, who declined to be named. CNA has sent queries to the ministry.

CNA spoke to a dozen drivers without a VEP who headed into Johor from Singapore on Tuesday morning.

According to them, the Malaysian authorities did not issue any reminder at the Causeway. This was despite the JPJ announcing on Sep 27 that drivers without a VEP would receive a reminder when they drive into Malaysia from Oct 1, and will receive a warning notice before they leave Malaysia.

Mr Paval Khemlani, who crossed the Causeway at around 8am on Tuesday to go to Kuala Lumpur for a business meeting, said he did not receive any reminder despite not having a VEP – a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag – installed.