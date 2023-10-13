Singapore to set up veterinary council to raise sector standards, support for over 1,000 professionals

SINGAPORE: A council to regulate the standards and practices of veterinary professionals in Singapore, while safeguarding the health and welfare of animals will be set up, said the National Parks Board (NParks) on Friday (Oct 13).

When formed, the veterinary council is expected to support between 1,000 and 1,500 professionals in the sector, including veterinarians, and veterinary nurses and technicians.

It was reported in 2021 that the Singapore Veterinary Association (SVA) and NParks' Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) were looking at the need for a professional body for the vet sector, with a review being conducted to raise standards and address gaps in the sector.

Announced by Senior Minister of State for National Development and Communications and Information Tan Kiat How, the council will be a professional body under NParks and legislation will be enacted to support its functions.

It will comprise a mix of members from both the public and private sector, similar to other local professional bodies, NParks said.

"The council will be responsible for governing the registration of veterinary professionals, accrediting veterinary training programmes, developing and reviewing sectoral standards, as well as investigating and enforcing disciplinary cases."

NParks added that it studied the set-ups of overseas veterinary boards such as the Veterinary Practitioners Board of New South Wales in Australia and the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons in the United Kingdom.