New volunteering scheme for firms launched as businesses with social impact keep Singapore's edge: David Neo

The launch comes after the ESR released its final recommendations on Wednesday following engagements with more than 7,700 people from trade associations and chambers, unions, businesses and workers. Mr Neo elaborated on the thrusts aimed at empowering workers, including through the artificial intelligence transition, in his speech.

“This is an important and timely effort to position Singapore for the longer term, as we enter into a new phase of our economic journey in a very much changed world,” said Mr Neo, who co-chaired the ESR committee on human capital.

As challenges and opportunities emerge, Singapore needs to sharpen its value proposition and work together to seize opportunities, secure growth and create good jobs.

Beyond this, Mr Neo said businesses can also give back to their communities “to help weave a stronger social fabric and be an engine for social change”.

“In Singapore’s dynamic economy, businesses have an extraordinary opportunity to do more than generate profit – our businesses can be powerful engines of social change,” he said.

LAUNCH OF VOLUNTEERINC

To this end, businesses can give back to their communities beyond creating quality jobs and developing the workforce, said Mr Neo.

Through partnerships with social service agencies, employee volunteerism or championing causes close to Singaporeans’ hearts, companies can create shared experiences that bring people together, he said.

“This builds not just goodwill, but trust – and trust in this changed world is one of the best and hardest earned currencies,” he added.

Many companies have stepped up in meaningful ways, but more businesses want to make an impact, said Mr Neo, pointing to an SBF study that showed 90 per cent of businesses believe that social sustainability is important.

A separate National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre study found that 30 per cent of businesses are giving back through volunteering and donations.

“This gap … suggests that many businesses want to do more, but could be held back by constraints, practical constraints, such as manpower and resources for SMEs, and difficulty measuring impact for larger firms,” he said.