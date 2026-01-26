Wan Yang customer losses hit S$1.29 million; 4 businesses step in to offer complimentary treatments
The businesses will provide up to three complimentary treatment sessions at selected outlets, capped at a total of S$150 for each affected consumer who has lodged a report with CASE.
SINGAPORE: The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said on Monday (Jan 26) that it has received a total of 1,065 reports regarding the sudden closure of massage and foot reflexology chain Wan Yang.
Customers have also reported losses of about S$1.29 million (US$1.02 million) in unused prepaid packages as of Friday, an increase from December when 439 complaints were lodged with losses pegged at over S$904,000.
CASE president Melvin Yong said on Monday that the association has assisted affected consumers with filing a claim with the liquidators.
"However, as customers are treated as unsecured creditors in the liquidation process, I have asked CASE to explore other alternatives to assist the affected consumers, many of whom are seniors who had bought prepayment packages from Wan Yang," he said.
He added that four CaseTrust-accredited beauty and wellness businesses have stepped forward to provide "goodwill support" in the form of complimentary treatments.
An agreement was reached with JHL TCM Beauty, Joyre TCMedi Spa, SYOUJIN and ZEN Beauty.
From Monday, the businesses will provide up to three complimentary treatment sessions at selected outlets, capped at a total of S$150 for each affected consumer who has lodged a report with CASE, Mr Yong said.
"Collectively, these businesses operate 23 outlets across Singapore, which is more than the five outlets operated by Wan Yang," he added.
Affected consumers seeking to utilise the complimentary treatments are required to provide documentation such as receipts, package statements or appointment records to verify that they are Wan Yang’s customers.
They will have until Apr 30, 2026, to book appointments, which must take place by Dec 31, 2026. This is subject to availability.
Mr Yong said the participating businesses have "committed not to sell their packages and services during the complimentary treatments".
He added that the businesses have also offered employment to former Wan Yang employees.
"CASE will continue to engage the government and the industry on stronger measures such as a mandatory cooling-off period for the purchase of prepaid packages and prepayment protection in the form of escrow accounts to better protect consumers," Mr Yong said.
Mr Chris Chua, head of operations at ZEN Beauty Group, said the company recognises the challenges faced by Wan Yang customers with unused packages following the company’s closure.
Its offer of complimentary services was an effort intended to "reduce financial loss and inconvenience, and to provide practical assistance to customers during this period of uncertainty", he added.
The founder of Joyre Groyp said it was committed to upholding "clear standards and ethical sales practices".
"Through alignment with CaseTrust criteria, we reinforce fair-trading principles, transparent pricing, and responsible customer engagement," said Ms Queenie Yang.
Wan Yang shuttered its outlets in November, catching many customers off guard. One of them previously told CNA that he had turned up at Wan Yang's Thomson Plaza outlet only to find it boarded up.
He last bought a S$2,000 package with the company in April and had about S$1,500 worth of sessions still unused.
CASE said in November that was "deeply concerned" about prepayment losses in the beauty and wellness sector due to sudden business closures. It also contacted Wan Yang to clarify how the company will refund customers the unused amounts from their prepaid packages and asked about other remedies.