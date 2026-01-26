Wan Yang customer losses hit S$1.29 million; 4 businesses step in to offer complimentary treatments

SINGAPORE: The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said on Monday (Jan 26) that it has received a total of 1,065 reports regarding the sudden closure of massage and foot reflexology chain Wan Yang.

Customers have also reported losses of about S$1.29 million (US$1.02 million) in unused prepaid packages as of Friday, an increase from December when 439 complaints were lodged with losses pegged at over S$904,000.

CASE president Melvin Yong said on Monday that the association has assisted affected consumers with filing a claim with the liquidators.

"However, as customers are treated as unsecured creditors in the liquidation process, I have asked CASE to explore other alternatives to assist the affected consumers, many of whom are seniors who had bought prepayment packages from Wan Yang," he said.

He added that four CaseTrust-accredited beauty and wellness businesses have stepped forward to provide "goodwill support" in the form of complimentary treatments.

An agreement was reached with JHL TCM Beauty, Joyre TCMedi Spa, SYOUJIN and ZEN Beauty.

From Monday, the businesses will provide up to three complimentary treatment sessions at selected outlets, capped at a total of S$150 for each affected consumer who has lodged a report with CASE, Mr Yong said.

"Collectively, these businesses operate 23 outlets across Singapore, which is more than the five outlets operated by Wan Yang," he added.

Affected consumers seeking to utilise the complimentary treatments are required to provide documentation such as receipts, package statements or appointment records to verify that they are Wan Yang’s customers.

They will have until Apr 30, 2026, to book appointments, which must take place by Dec 31, 2026. This is subject to availability.