Watch: CNA Summit 2025 - Trade-offs in Leadership

SINGAPORE: This year’s CNA Summit zeros in on “Trade-offs in Leadership,” exploring how today’s CEOs juggle the critical factors that determine whether an organisation thrives or falters. The event takes place on Thursday (Feb 20) at Pan Pacific Singapore, where Minister for National Development and Minister-in-Charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee will deliver the keynote address.

Attendees can expect an afternoon of compelling insights from top industry voices, including DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta, Citi Singapore Country Officer and Banking Head Tibor Pandi, Singlife Group CEO Pearlyn Phau; OPPO’s President for APAC Andy Shi and ST Telemedia President & Group CEO Stephen Miller.

CNA will stream the summit live from 1.30pm on its website, YouTube channel, and LinkedIn page, with Elizabeth Neo hosting a special livestream featuring conversations with business leaders before the main programme begins at 2pm.

Following the keynote, the spotlight shifts to two dynamic panel discussions. The first tackles pressing internal challenges - think talent management, resource allocation, organisational design, leadership style, and cultural transformation. The second looks outward, examining external trade-offs such as stakeholder expectations, adapting to evolving markets, forging strategic partnerships, meeting regulatory requirements, and safeguarding brand reputation.