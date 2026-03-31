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Water filter firm AOX rapped for misusing consumer watchdog’s logo
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Singapore

Water filter firm AOX rapped for misusing consumer watchdog’s logo

AOX had claimed that the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore verified its product-related findings.

Water filter firm AOX rapped for misusing consumer watchdog’s logo

A sign at an AOX physical retail outlet using the logo of the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore. (Photo: Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore)

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Emil Chan
Emil Chan
31 Mar 2026 06:09PM
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SINGAPORE: Local water filter company AOX has been taken to task for misusing the logo of Singapore’s consumer watchdog in its marketing materials used to promote its water filters, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) said on Tuesday (Mar 31).

“Investigations revealed that AOX had, in its physical retail outlets, reproduced CCS's logo alongside a statement stating, ‘Our findings were verified by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore’,” said the watchdog in a media release.

“This statement was false and misleading; CCS had not verified any of the findings claimed by AOX.”

CCS, which is a statutory board of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, said that the use of its logo together with AOX’s statement amounted to an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act.

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The misuse of its logo is also an offence under the Competition Act.

Following the watchdog’s intervention, AOX admitted to committing the above offence, and gave an understanding to CCS to cease using its logo and to refrain from engaging in unfair trade practices, CCS said.

AOX will also issue a clarification on its website and at its physical retail outlets.

CCS Chief Executive Alvin Koh said the watchdog takes a firm stance against misleading marketing practices.

“CCS does not accredit businesses and did not review or verify AOX’s findings as claimed in this case,” he said. 

“Representations that CCS has verified any product-related claims when this was not done are an unfair trade practice as it misleads consumers.

“Businesses should not, in marketing their products or services, misuse CCS’s logo." 

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) President Melvin Yong said the enforcement action by CCS against AOX “sends a clear signal” to businesses that misleading marketing practices will not be tolerated, and that guilty companies will be held accountable.

“Consumers often associate official logos and endorsements with credibility and quality,” he said. “Misusing these signals undermines trust and distorts consumers’ ability to make informed choices.”

He added that CASE will continue to work closely with CCS to ensure that businesses remain transparent and truthful in their marketing practices.

Consumers who encounter cases of unfair trade practices can report them to CASE. Those who encounter false or misleading advertisements can report them to the Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore (ASAS).

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Source: CNA/ec

Related Topics

Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore Consumer Association of Singapore
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