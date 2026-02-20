'Aircon weather' in Singapore: What's behind the rainy, cool week?

SINGAPORE: Heavy rain this past week saw cooler temperatures across Singapore, with flash flood warnings issued in several areas, including Jurong East and Dunearn Road.

On Thursday (Feb 19), the mercury dipped below 21°C at three stations, with the lowest temperature of 20.3°C recorded at Newton at 9.12pm, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Friday.



This was the lowest temperature recorded thus far this year, said the Met Service, noting that the lowest temperature recorded in 2025 was 21°C.



According to the Met Service, a total rainfall of 166.7mm was also recorded from Feb 13 to Feb 19, exceeding the average monthly rainfall of 132.11mm for February.

The highest daily rainfall of 148.6mm was recorded on Thursday at Margaret Drive, which also marked the highest daily rainfall recorded this year to date.



The recent heavy showers disrupted plans.

Mr Shukor, 60, who works in the civil service sector, told CNA the heavy downpour prevented him from cycling to his neighbourhood mosque for prayers on Thursday, the first day of fasting for Ramadan.

Mr Darroy Xie, 25, who works in the hospitality industry, also had his Chinese New Year plans disrupted because of the rain. On Wednesday, the second day of the celebration, he was late for a family dinner because it was difficult to book a taxi.

However, he noted that the rain "makes it like aircon weather".

CNA looks at what is causing this "aircon weather", is it unusual and how long can we expect it to continue?

WHAT'S BEHIND THE COOL, RAINY WEATHER?

Experts said that the recent wet spell is due to a combination of regional climate forces.



First, the ongoing La Nina phase.

Assistant Professor Wang Jing Yu from the National Institute of Education (NIE) said that the heavy rain and cool temperature are mainly due to an ongoing La Nina weather pattern.

During La Nina, sea surface temperatures in the western Pacific become warmer than usual, leading to increased evaporation from the ocean, he said.

"This surge in water vapour enhances cloud formation and subsequently results in more intense and frequent precipitation," Asst Prof Wang said.

According to the Met Service, Singapore is currently under moderate La Nina conditions. The country last experienced La Nina in early 2025.

Next, the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO).

Professor Steve Yim from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) attributed the heavy rain and cooler temperatures to the MJO over the Maritime Continent, which is a large-scale atmospheric system.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) describes the phenomenon as an eastward-moving disturbance of clouds, rainfall, winds and pressure changes. It travels through the tropics and typically cycles back to its original starting region every 30 to 60 days.

The current MJO phase has reinforced an upward motion near Singapore, amplifying the rainfall intensity and extending the wet spell, said Prof Yim.