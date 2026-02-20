'Aircon weather' in Singapore: What's behind the rainy, cool week?
The heavy rain and cooler temperatures are caused by the ongoing La Nina phase, the Madden-Julian Oscillation and the Northeast Monsoon.
SINGAPORE: Heavy rain this past week saw cooler temperatures across Singapore, with flash flood warnings issued in several areas, including Jurong East and Dunearn Road.
On Thursday (Feb 19), the mercury dipped below 21°C at three stations, with the lowest temperature of 20.3°C recorded at Newton at 9.12pm, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Friday.
This was the lowest temperature recorded thus far this year, said the Met Service, noting that the lowest temperature recorded in 2025 was 21°C.
According to the Met Service, a total rainfall of 166.7mm was also recorded from Feb 13 to Feb 19, exceeding the average monthly rainfall of 132.11mm for February.
The highest daily rainfall of 148.6mm was recorded on Thursday at Margaret Drive, which also marked the highest daily rainfall recorded this year to date.
The recent heavy showers disrupted plans.
Mr Shukor, 60, who works in the civil service sector, told CNA the heavy downpour prevented him from cycling to his neighbourhood mosque for prayers on Thursday, the first day of fasting for Ramadan.
Mr Darroy Xie, 25, who works in the hospitality industry, also had his Chinese New Year plans disrupted because of the rain. On Wednesday, the second day of the celebration, he was late for a family dinner because it was difficult to book a taxi.
However, he noted that the rain "makes it like aircon weather".
CNA looks at what is causing this "aircon weather", is it unusual and how long can we expect it to continue?
WHAT'S BEHIND THE COOL, RAINY WEATHER?
Experts said that the recent wet spell is due to a combination of regional climate forces.
First, the ongoing La Nina phase.
Assistant Professor Wang Jing Yu from the National Institute of Education (NIE) said that the heavy rain and cool temperature are mainly due to an ongoing La Nina weather pattern.
During La Nina, sea surface temperatures in the western Pacific become warmer than usual, leading to increased evaporation from the ocean, he said.
"This surge in water vapour enhances cloud formation and subsequently results in more intense and frequent precipitation," Asst Prof Wang said.
According to the Met Service, Singapore is currently under moderate La Nina conditions. The country last experienced La Nina in early 2025.
Next, the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO).
Professor Steve Yim from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) attributed the heavy rain and cooler temperatures to the MJO over the Maritime Continent, which is a large-scale atmospheric system.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) describes the phenomenon as an eastward-moving disturbance of clouds, rainfall, winds and pressure changes. It travels through the tropics and typically cycles back to its original starting region every 30 to 60 days.
The current MJO phase has reinforced an upward motion near Singapore, amplifying the rainfall intensity and extending the wet spell, said Prof Yim.
WHAT ABOUT THE MONSOON CYCLE?
The heavy rain in Singapore is also linked to the ongoing Northeast Monsoon, which typically lasts from December to March, said the experts.
Asst Prof Wang told CNA that during this period, cold air from the Northern Hemisphere sweeps over the South China Sea and pushes moisture and cloud formations towards Southeast Asia, particularly affecting regions including Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.
Coupled with the La Nina phase, more moisture is added to the atmosphere, leading to heavier and more persistent rainfall while increasing the likelihood of flooding events across the region, he added.
Prof Yim also attributed part of the current weather conditions to the active phase of the Northeast monsoon.
"The persistent thick cloud cover reduces incoming solar radiation during the day, which suppresses surface heating and results in cooler daytime temperatures," said Prof Yim.
As to whether the recent wet weather is part of the average monsoon cycle, Prof Yim said that it is still early to conclude, as the Met Service's February rainfall report has not yet been released.
"Based on the available information, I would say the current wet and cooler conditions are broadly consistent with the typical characteristics of the Northeast Monsoon," said Prof Yim.
"Active monsoon phases can produce several consecutive days of widespread rainfall and slightly suppressed daytime temperature due to persistent cloud cover," he added.
The Met Service's website stated that the Northeast Monsoon conditions are expected to continue into the second half of February.
HOW LONG IS IT EXPECTED TO LAST?
NTU's Prof Yim said that active phases associated with monsoon surges typically last three to seven days. Though rainfall intensity may vary, there is no strong signal of a rapid transition to prolonged dry weather.
"Instead, conditions are expected to gradually moderate once the prevailing moist northeasterly flow weakens," Prof Yim said.
The Met Service predicts afternoon thundery showers over the next four days, with the coolest temperature at 24°C.
Still, for those who are weary of the downpours, there may be some relief in the weeks ahead.
The prolonged wet spell is expected to ease by mid-March, said Asst Prof Wang, as the La Nina phase transitions into a neutral state and the Northeast monsoon gradually retreats.
Similarly, the Met Service's website noted that La Nina conditions are weakening.
"For the rest of February, conditions are expected to turn drier, though brief localised thundery showers may still occur on several afternoons," it said.