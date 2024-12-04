Wet weather in Singapore batters businesses, ruins sports enthusiasts’ plans

SINGAPORE: A new outdoor paintball park at Orchid Country Club is ready to invite its first customers after its soft launch last week, but the weather has rained on its parade.

Red Dynasty Paintball Park has seen hardly any take-ups so far at its new venue, with many enquiring about indoor options during the current rainy season.

Customers are afraid that if they book a session for the group activity and it rains, they would have to find an alternative day to return, said the firm’s assistant manager Siti Nurhanizah.

“(They do not like the) the idea of rescheduling to another date, since it's a little bit hard to get everyone back for a new date,” she told CNA.

While the company has an indoor space at Kallang, Ms Siti said the game format there is different and players are restricted.

The company said 60 per cent of customers have requested an indoor venue, compared with 10 per cent during the same period last year.