Flash floods hit Yishun, Potong Pasir as northern Singapore records one of highest daily rainfalls since 1978
SINGAPORE: The northern part of Singapore received about half of November's average monthly rainfall on Friday (Nov 22), marking one of the highest daily rainfalls in over 45 years.
Two flash floods occurred at Wan Tho Avenue, which is in the Potong Pasir area, and Yishun Avenue 7 in the afternoon, said national water agency PUB.
“Both incidents subsided within 10 minutes,” said PUB in a Facebook post. “PUB's Quick Response Team provided immediate assistance to motorists at both locations.”
Flood risk warnings were issued at 19 locations, including Lor Gambir, Mt Vernon Road, Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, Bedok Avenue 4 and Jalan Nipah.
It added that the heaviest rainfall of 127.7mm was recorded in the northern part of Singapore from 2.15pm to 4.50pm.
“This amount corresponds to 51 per cent of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in November, and lies within the top 1 per cent of maximum daily rainfall records since 1978,” said PUB.
Singapore has in recent days been hit by flash floods caused by heavy rain during the monsoon season.
Last Saturday, a heavy downpour caused a flash flood along Bukit Timah Road as the northwestern part of Singapore got hit by one of the highest recorded daily rainfalls.
The following day, a flash flood occurred at Ophir Road near Bugis amid heavy rain.
“With the onset of the northeast monsoon, moderate to heavy showers are expected across Singapore in the afternoons on most days,” said PUB on Friday.
“Sudden and intense storms can temporarily overwhelm our canals and drains and cause localised flash floods, which typically subside within an hour.”
The agency advised members of the public to use the MyENV app and subscribe to the PUB Flood Alerts Telegram Channel to receive heavy rain alerts and flood risk warnings