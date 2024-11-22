What is Singapore doing to protect people from floods?

SINGAPORE: Floods will continue to happen in Singapore as the nation experiences more rainfall due to climate change and there is no way to completely stop them, national water agency PUB said.

For this reason, PUB will continue to improve the country’s drainage system and rainfall monitoring, said its director of catchment and waterways department Maurice Neo.

“While we continue to expand our drainage system and also raise low-lying areas, we have seen around the world that there are instances of extreme weather causing intense and severe floods,” he told CNA in a wide-ranging interview earlier this month.

“That's why it's important to recognise that such extreme weather can temporarily overwhelm our drainage system and result in flash floods.”

This month alone, flash floods have hit different parts of the island.