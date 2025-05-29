Fire breaks out at Whampoa HDB block; five people taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a Housing Board block at 20 Jalan Tenteram on Thursday (May 29), said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Five people were taken to hospital as a result of the blaze, which also prompted the precautionary evacuation of about 40 others from the block.

In a post on social media, SCDF said that firefighters responded to the fire at about 11.40am, and that the fire involved items placed along the corridor outside units on the second and third floors.

"The fire had also affected the inside of both these units," it said, adding that the fire was extinguished using two water jets.

"As a result of the fire, a few neighbouring units also sustained heat and soot damage."

Two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital, two to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and one to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for smoke inhalation.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation," SCDF said.

SCDF advised members of the public to "help maintain a safe living environment by keeping common corridors, lift lobbies and staircases free of clutter".

"A cluttered corridor can increase the risk of fire spread, hinder evacuation efforts and delay SCDF's response during an emergency," it said.