Told he could die in just months, this 27-year-old is 'more positive about life now'

With the help of a speech therapist as well as regular physiotherapy, Mr Afif slowly regained his abilities.

But there was bad news: Tests results confirmed he had glioblastoma.

“I couldn’t believe it because I was very active and fit at that point and when I read up about glioblastoma, it seemed like it was mostly old people who would get it,” he said.

Worse was to come when his doctor estimated that he had about 18 to 24 months to live.

“I didn't know how to react so I just said ‘damn’,” said Mr Afif. “I didn’t even look up to see the doctor or my dad, because he was probably crying ... It just felt so heavy.”

It was a trying period: His father had to go for a bypass surgery around the same time – and his grandmother, whom he was very close to, died shortly after.

Here, he wore a look of grief and had to pause to collect himself.

"She knew that I was sick and she was really sad," he said quietly.

"But she didn't really show it, she would just ask me if I was okay and how was I doing.

"I think she just didn't want to pile on to my fear and feelings."

"After she died, there was a day that I cried a lot over her, and that was the first time I got a seizure and the doctors told me it could be because of a build-up of emotions and sadness," said Mr Afif.

"Whenever I'm sad or depressed, I can feel my body starting to tense up, so I try not to cry. But sometimes, the pain of losing her still hits me at night.”

"So I just try to control how much I think about her so that I don't get too overwhelmed. It's hard … but if I let myself get too sad, I might get another seizure."

LETTING "ALL THE BAD FEELINGS GO"

The first two months following his diagnosis were the hardest, and darkest.

Mr Afif fell into depression and lost any hope he might have had of defeating the cancer.

“At first, I was counting down the days I had left,” he said.

“(I) would keep thinking about my cancer and about dying ... I would get scared because thinking about death can be very traumatising."

He also picked up smoking again.

"Because I thought ‘I’m going to die already anyway’,” said Mr Afif.

The continued support of family and friends, along with a renewed embrace of religion, pulled him out of the depths.

“I became more pious, started praying more and just tried to live a normal life even though I don't even know what's normal anymore,” he said.

“Having the support and good vibes from family and friends was like having a light at the end of the tunnel, so I started accepting my diagnosis and just let all the bad feelings go.”

“Instead of worrying about what happens next, I learnt to become more contented about things.

"For example, God gave me a second chance because I didn’t think I would be able to walk after my surgeries, but I can walk now,” he said.

“I'm also more positive about life now.”